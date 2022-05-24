CAC Recognizes 64th Nursing Pinning Class

Twenty-four Central Arizona College students were recognized as graduates of the 64 th Nursing Division for completing the college’s nursing program this spring.

The pinning ceremony, a time-honored tradition of nursing schools across the country, signifies a student’s completion of one of the most challenging curricula offered in higher education.

Teresia Koinange received the Academician award in recognition of her academic excellence, according to a press release. The Outstanding Clinical Student award was presented to Jaysie Hall-Williams for outstanding clinical performance during the program. Karen Moroyoqui was selected as the class speaker by her peers.

The evening concluded with a candle lighting ceremony and the graduates taking the Florence Nightingale Pledge. The pledge, an adaption of the physician’s Hippocratic Oath, was written in 1893 by Lystra E. Gretter and the Farrand Training School for Nurses in Detroit.

The following students received their pins and will receive an associate of applied science degree.

Megan Andersen*

Veronica Calderon*

Teresa Flores

Aquera Forquer*

Kaycee Graham

Angelica Martin

Jaysie Hall-Williams

Molly Jolley *

Heidi Jordan*

Teresia Koinange

Jose Luis Manzo

Ashley Martinez

Katie Miller

Karen Moroyoqui*

Angela Murillo*

Jasmine Nava*

Darrick Parton

Hannah Rodriguez

Krystal Rodriguez*

Zuleyma Tapia-Mollinedo

Melissa Tiemann

Ana Trejo*

Quinton Tucker

Kelsey Winquist*

*Concurrent enrollment with ASU or NAU for a BA degree in Nursing