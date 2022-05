Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO