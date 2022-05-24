Candy containing Jif peanut butter added to recall list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another product is on the recall list in connection with a major recall of Jif peanut butter for possible salmonella contamination.

Cargill is recalling several products sold in-store and online - including chocolate-covered peanut butter Ritz crackers and peanut butter meltaways.

All of them contain the recalled peanut butter. Here is a list from the FDA of what to look for:

K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box

Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022

Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022

Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022

Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022

Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022

Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

The products were sold at Wilbur Chocolate retail store in Lititz, which is outside of Lancaster.

No illnesses have been reported. Click here for more on the Jif peanut butter recall.

Anyone with the products should throw them away or return them to the store.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here .