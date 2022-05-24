Man Arrested In Duluth After Allegedly Robbing DoorDash Driver At Gunpoint

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth police say a man was arrested Monday night after allegedly robbing a food delivery driver at gunpoint.

The 33-year-old is being held at the St. Louis County Jail awaiting charges.

The Duluth Police Department said the man approached a DoorDash driver on the 1000 block of East Third Street around 9 p.m.

The man, who allegedly had a gun, demanded the driver’s wallet and car keys. The driver handed them over, then ran away.

Officers found the driver’s car a couple of miles away and took the alleged robber into custody. He had a loaded gun and the driver’s wallet on him when he was arrested, according to police.

