TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny, blue skies can be expected in the viewing area Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 20% later this Sunday afternoon once the sea breeze comes into effect, ushering in isolated showers in some spots. High temperatures will reach the low 90′s inland and mid 80′s near the coast, but will feel much more managable with drier air overhead keeping those dewpoints at bay for the time being.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO