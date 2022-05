Lewis County Government Seeking Applicants for Temporary Summer Youth Employment Program

THE 2022 FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE COUNTY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 11, IN VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK AT 301 VETERANS DRIVE. THE THEME IS “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE, SOME PAID ALL.” IN THE EVENT OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, THE CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT THE FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE COLISEUM. THE CEREMONY MAY ALSO BE VIEWED ONLINE ON THE CITY OF FLORENCE FACEBOOK PAGE. FAMILY MEMBERS OF FALLEN HEROES ALONG WITH VETERANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. THE CEREMONY WILL INCLUDE SEVERAL EVENTS, INCLUDING THE LAYING OF WREATHS, PLAYING OF TAPS, AND OTHER SPECIAL REMEMBRANCES. THE PROGRAM WILL ALSO INCLUDE HONORS TO OUR NATION, INCLUDING THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND THE SINGING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND “GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.” THERE WILL ALSO BE SPECIAL TRIBUTES TO THE 225 FALLEN HEROES OF FLORENCE AND LAUDERDALE COUNTY WHO ARE RECOGNIZED,

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO