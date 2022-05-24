ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Workers Now Removing Lettering From Tahoe Casino Formerly Known As MontBleu

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiCk9_0fotfCVu00

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS13) – The Lake Tahoe casino formerly known as MontBleu is finally getting its sign changed.

Last year, Bally’s Corporation bought the casino from Caesars Entertainment. A name change was approved last year as well by the Douglas County Liquor Board.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa has since been going by Bally’s Lake Tahoe, but the signage had stayed the same.

On Tuesday, however, workers were out with the crane meticulously removing the lettering at the top of the casino.

It won’t be the first rebrand for the casino. It was originally named Park Tahoe when it opened in the 1970s, then was Caesars Tahoe in the 80s.  Before it was renamed MontBleu, it was given the screen name “Nomad” for the 2006 film “Smokin’ Aces” – which was largely set and filmed inside the casino.

