PRISM’s Taste of the ‘Burbs highlights inflation’s impact to services

The ninth annual Taste of the ‘Burbs, a gala benefiting PRISM Food Shelf, was hosted May 19. Its return featured eight watch parties across its service area where participants could imbibe, dine, and support the local nonprofit.

At the Luce Line Brewing watch party in Plymouth, master of ceremonies and PRISM board member Anne Rodel said that 27 staff and board members were spread across the watch parties to make each a success.

PRISM Advancement Manager Alisha Weis also shared information on the increase in costs for certain goods that food shelf patrons rely on. The cost to purchase meat had risen 20%-30%, and the cost of peanut butter had risen 18% in the last six months. Due to changing delivery models, the food shelf had begun purchasing their own grocery bags, 1,000 of which are used per day. Butter had previously been free to the nonprofit through community partnerships, but now was being purchased “to the tune of about $6,300 per month,” Weis said.

“Simply put, our costs are going up, the number of people in need are going up,” said Roedel.

During the event, Roedel highlighted a giving activity called the “food wall,” in which participants could choose an everyday food or personal care item to sponsor for $25. Items on the shelf ranged from soup cans to a carton of eggs, and were quickly spoken for by attendees.

“The items that you see are available at the Marketplace Food Shelf for people and families who are having both short- and long-term financial difficulties,” Roedel said. “What sets these items apart is that even though they are consistent and essential items on everyone’s grocery list, some of these items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and diapers are not covered by their SNAP benefits.”

She said those in need utilized PRISM for those items to stretch their food budgets.

Roedel said since the pandemic began, PRISM’s housing assistance program had tripled. In 2021, 250 families were aided by the agency to obtain and maintain stable housing. She said that was the same number of individual requests for rental assistance that PRISM had received in April alone.

Plymouth Mayor Jeffry Wosje also spoke at the Luce Line watch party.

“This is an incredibly important fundraiser, PRISM is such a great partner in Plymouth,” Wosje said. “Plymouth is a very affluent community, we have some of the top-earning zip codes ... but with that, it can often cover the need that’s in our communities.”

PRISM supports residents in New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Plymouth.

More information at prismmpls.com.