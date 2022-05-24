ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart's Memorial Day sale has huge markdowns on KitchenAid, Apple, Shark and Vizio

By Anna Popp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ziyrb_0fotef1U00
Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save big on outdoor furniture, tech, home goods, toys and more. KitchenAid/Expert Grill/Asus/Mainstays/Walmart/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Walmart is offering tons of Memorial Day deals right now for those looking to get a head start on shopping before the long weekend. With huge savings across categories, the retail giant has deep discounts on summer essentials like grills, bikes and inflatable pools for enjoying the outdoors all summer long.

The best Walmart Memorial Day deals you can shop

  1. Play Day Inflatable Holographic Seashell Pool Float for $22.98 (Save $17)
  2. UpThrone Luxury Turkish Cotton White Bath Towels Set of 6 for $35.99 (Save $34)
  3. Little Tikes Turtle Sandbox for $47.24 (Save $21.94)
  4. Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo with Auto-iQ BN750 for $98 (Save $41)
  5. Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum WZ140 for $159 (Save $120)
  6. Intex 10-feet by 30-feet Metal Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool for $189 (Save $200)
  7. Kent 26-Inch Bayside Women's Cruiser Bike for $218 (Save $50)
  8. Expert Grill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner for $247 (Save $50)
  9. Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set for $297 (Save $47)
  10. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

If you're looking to give your home's interior a refresh this summer, Walmart has up to 40% off tech including TVs and speakers, and up to 25% off home goods like furniture, decor and storage solutions. You can also snag discounts of up to 20% off patio furniture and up to 40% off clothes for the entire family, too.

To make your Memorial Day shopping even easier, Walmart offers free two-day shipping for all orders over $35. Additionally, members of Walmart+ can enjoy sweet perks like early access to sales, member-only deals and unlimited free delivery on orders.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best bike Memorial Day Walmart deals

Whether you're looking for an e-bike or a beach cruiser, Walmart is offering up to 25% bikes right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgiD0_0fotef1U00
Save up to 25% on bikes at Walmart right now thanks to these Memorial Day deals. Kent/Walmart/Reviewed

The best outdoor furniture Memorial Day Walmart deals

Cool off during heat waves and save $200 on an above-ground pool the entire family can enjoy this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i054F_0fotef1U00
Upgrade your backyard and patio with deep discounts on furniture at Walmart during Memorial Day weekend. Intex/Better Homes/Walmart/Reviewed

The best tech Memorial Day Walmart deals

Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save up to 40% on select tech from brands like Samsung, LG, Apple and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SkyZ_0fotef1U00
Walmart is offering deep discounts on TVs, laptops, wearable tech and more. LG/Apple/Walmart/Reviewed

The best home goods Memorial Day Walmart deals

If you're looking for a vacuum or kitchen appliances, Walmart has got you covered with tons of rollbacks from the likes of Shark, Bissell, Ninja and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eVyw_0fotef1U00
Refresh your home with savings on vacuum cleaners, bedding, bath and kitchen appliances at Walmart. UpThrone/Shark/Walmart/Reviewed

The best clothing Memorial Day Walmart deals

Save big on tops, swimsuits, shorts and more for the entire family with discounts of up to to 40% off during Walmart's Memorial Day sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjCHQ_0fotef1U00
Save up to 40% on apparel during Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The Children's Place/ Time and Tru/Walmart/Reviewed

The best toy and game Memorial Day Walmart deals

Keep your little ones entertained this summer with Walmart Memorial Day deals on toys and games from Fisher-Price, Crayola and Lego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viLyI_0fotef1U00
Save big on toys and outdoor games at Walmart during Memorial Day weekend. Lite Brite/Little Tikes/Walmart/Reviewed

When is Memorial Day?

Each year Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May. This year, that date is Monday, May 30 . As an observed national holiday, schools and offices are usually closed, meaning Memorial Day creates a three-day weekend for many Americans.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Although the long weekend is still a a little over a week away, sales are already starting to pop up in preparation for what is typically a weekend of incredible sales and deals. While many Memorial Day 2022 sales are still under wraps, we're prepping for massive markdowns from tons of retailers this year. Be sure to check back, as we will continually refresh and add new deals as information becomes available.

What are the best Walmart Memorial Day deals?

Typically, you'll find incredible sales on mattresses and outdoor furniture during Memorial Day and Walmart is no exception to this trend. The retailer is offering tons of newly added rollback prices with steep savings on patio furniture sets, grills, mattresses and more. If you're looking to revamp your indoor spaces, there are also discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances, bedding and bath. Right now, you can save $120 on a top-rated Shark stick vacuum , save $50 on a propane gas grill for barbecuing this season or save up to $65 on the Apple Watch SE .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart's Memorial Day sale has huge markdowns on KitchenAid, Apple, Shark and Vizio

