Fired San Jose man accused of stalking former co-workers; weapons, ammo seized

 5 days ago

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man is being charged with stalking and threatening a number of his former co-workers after being fired earlier this year, with his arrest yielding multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

San Jose police said Bryan Velasquez, 43, was terminated from a local construction company in January and has been contacting employees on social media since then, including posting pictures of himself pointing guns and including threats using profanity. The messages often included details revealing his knowledge of the victims' homes and their daily patterns of behavior, police said.

Bryan Velasquez San Jose Police Department

On May 19, officers with the police department's covert surveillance and SWAT teams took Velasquez into custody without incident after obtaining an arrest warrant. Among the firearms seized were two AR-15-style assault rifles and materials to manufacture ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines, and tactical body armor.

Guns, ammunition and tactical gear seized following the arrest of Bryan Velasquez San Jose Police Department

Velasquez was charged with felony stalking, and the department said it obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize all his firearms.

A court date was not announced.

Related
San Francisco police officers 'quack the case,' save baby ducklings

SAN FRANCISCO – When a mother duck's babies fell through a grate into a drain by Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother's frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday  rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn't get out, police said.Police posted photos of the rescue on the department Twitter account.Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother.Proving conclusively that birds of a feather do indeed flock together, the mother duck then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay, police said on social media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Third suspect arrested in April Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities have tracked down a fugitive who is one of the suspects in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento nearly two months ago.Six people were killed and a dozen others were wounded on April 3. A month later on May 3, an additional arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Mtula Payton for multiple counts of murder related to the K Street Shooting Sacramento police announced Saturday that officers and FBI agents in Las Vegas arrested Payton on Saturday after Sacramento detectives traced him to an apartment complex there on the 1300 Block of East Hacienda Avenue.  Payton will be booked into a custodial facility in Nevada and later transported to Sacramento, where he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.He's the third suspect in custody who will face murder charges in what police say was a shootout between rival gangs.Police had previously announced at least five people fired bullets in the shooting on a crowded intersection in downtown Sacramento. So far, authorities have only identified four of them: Payton, Smiley Martin; his brother, Dandrae Martin; and 29-year-old Devazia Turner, who was one of the six people killed in the mass shooting.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco police fatally shot two men; Bodycam video released of May 19 shooting

SAN FRANCISCO  —  After more than a week of silence, San Francisco police have released bodycam video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of two men who were involved in a violent struggle on May 19.Police Chief Bill Scott provided information about the shooting at a virtual town hall Friday after facing criticism for keeping about the incident including whether the men were struck by police gunfire, how the men died and how many officers had fired their weapons.One of the two men, Rafael Mendoza, had been represented by Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Pray in another case.  Pray condemned the shooting."I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Prosecutors: Gilroy police officer lawfully killed suspect who ambushed her

GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...
GILROY, CA
2 arrested in April fatal shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested two men in the shooting death last month of another man in East San Jose, authorities said Friday.San Jose residents Johnson Nguyen, 38, and Henry Nguyen, 33, are suspected in the April 2 shooting on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just west of E.Capitol Expressway. Police said they don't believe the suspects are related.Officers arrived at the location at around 7:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. On May 18, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Johnson Nguyen and Henry Nguyen. The two are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The victim was not identified. He was the 5th homicide in San Jose in 2022.  Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger discusses …. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County...
PETALUMA, CA
Woman's suspicious death in San Jose home ruled a homicide

The death of a woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the woman had suspicious injuries. It was determined the woman died of asphyxiation and blunt head trauma, medical examiners said.
SAN JOSE, CA
Suspect steals Oakland police car leading to wild East Bay pursuit

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN)  -- A female suspect stole an Oakland police car, leading officers on a wild chase all the way to Vallejo before her arrest after crashing into a pole.Authorities said the incident began around 8 p.m. in Oakland when the fully marked patrol car was stolen from the 500 block of Lake Park Ave.Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers chased the car into Vallejo, where Vallejo police took over. After the stolen patrol car hit a pole, the suspect, a Pittsburg resident, was taken into custody,  The drama didn't end there -- the vehicle burst into flames after she was arrested.No officers were injured during the incident, police said. No information was available as whether or not the woman was injured. Investigators from the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
DA: Gilroy officer acted in self-defense during shootout

The Gilroy Police officer who shot and killed a man during an early morning shootout in 2021 acted lawfully in self-defense, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office determined. In a report released May 27, Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker wrote there was “overwhelming evidence” to conclude that Officer...
GILROY, CA
Santa Rosa man arrested on narcotics trafficking after fentanyl found in home

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case.Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident.Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said.On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash.Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
26-year-old woman found dead in San Jose home ruled a homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The death of a woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood.
SAN JOSE, CA
Arrests made in deadly shooting outside San Leandro bar

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro made two arrests this week in connection with deadly shooting outside a bar back in March.According to officers, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Cunha's Cocktails on 155 Pelton Center Way on the night of March 25. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.His identity has not been released.Officers said incident started with an altercation inside the bar. The conflict continued when the parties left the bar onto Parrott Street, which culminated in the shooting.Following a two-month investigation, police identified a...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Concord vice mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- Concord vice mayor Laura Hoffmeister was arrested May 25 by Clayton police on suspicion of driving under the influence.Hoffmeister released a statement Saturday, saying "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having dinner and wine with friends, I was stopped by Clayton Police, and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. For this, I take full responsibility."I am extremely disappointed in myself and deeply sorry in my lack of judgment. I sincerely apologize to the residents of Concord and Clayton, my colleagues, my family, and friends. As an elected official, I know the public expects higher standards and I agree. I have already begun taking action; including seeking treatment and measures to ensure that this does not happen again. In time, I hope you can forgive me."According to the city of Concord's website, Hoffmeister is a lifelong Concord resident who was first elected to the council in 1997.
CONCORD, CA
iPhone Thief Arrested After Chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael

A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.
Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
Suspect sentenced to 13 years in prison in fatal Fremont DUI crash

FREMONT (CBS SF)  -- A Fremont man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction related to a hit-and-run, DUI crash that claimed the life of a elderly woman on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.Fremont police said Juan Martinez received the sentence after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run with injury. Acting to investigators, Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. His vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by William and Erlinda Domingo, a married couple in their 70's who were driving home from a church service. The crash resulted in Erlinda's death. William was also seriously injured.After the crash, Martinez fled the scene and hid, but was later apprehended by responding officers. He was eventually charged with murder under the "Watson Murder" ruling in addition to several other felony charges. The "Watson Murder" rule refers to a situation in which a person with a prior driving under the influence conviction, is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causes another vehicle accident that results in a death.  Under these conditions, the suspect can be charged with murder.
FREMONT, CA
