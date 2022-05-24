ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Edith L. Warner

Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdith L. Warner, Superior, WI, died Saturday, May 21, at 90 years of age, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. She was born January 17, 1932, to John and Verna (Haukkala) Pellman at their family home in Maple, WI. She married Robert C. Warner Sr. on October...

www.superiortelegram.com

Daily Telegram

Carolyn Noren

Carolyn Noren, 86 of Superior, WI passed away on May 24, 2022. Carolyn was born January 20, 1936, in Bennett, WI to Kenneth and Mildred Plucar. Carolyn graduated from St. Croix High School in 1953, she attended Superior Vocational School. She worked at the vocational school and then at Superior Memorial Hospital for 28 years in the business office.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

William P (Bill) Duffy

William P (Bill) Duffy, 69, Davenport, IA, formerly of Superior, WI, died suddenly May 16, 2022 at Promedica Nursing. Born on March 12, 1953 to John and Betty (Somers) Duffy, he graduated from Washburn High School in Mpls, MN, married, then joined the US Army. He was blessed with 3 daughters from this marriage. After his Honorable Discharge in 1981, He moved to Superior, WI and began his college studies in business at UW-Superior. It was here that he met his 2nd wife, Julie Berg, and they married in 1983. William worked in the floor covering business for 35 years, źrst in the northern WI and MN area, and then in IA and IL. Bill is survived by his children: Shawna (John Elsenpeter) Callahan - Wilson, WI, Alexis Duffy - Lakewood, WA, Matthew VanHolbeck - Superior, WI, Amanda (Ben) Hodge - Milan, IL, Amber (Josh) Falls - Eau Claire, WI, Grandchildren: JaCoby and Dakota Elsenpeter, Adrianna and Brandon Holtam, Erik Colclasure, Danny, Brenden and Aiden Falls, and his wife of 39 years, Julie Berg. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mark VanHolbeck, grandchildren, Danen, Brandee and Heather Callahan, Sarah VanHolbeck, and sister, Laurel Duffy. Per Mr. Duffy’s request, there will be no service. Bill will be buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Brule family turns remodeled homestead into wedding venue

BRULE — Jill Clemmer didn’t need to walk the property to know she wanted it. She and her husband, Kirk, lived a mile away from the 80-acre homestead that always caught her eye on South County Highway H. Soon after hearing about its "for sale" sign, they "stopped at the Realtor and put down $100 earnest money," she recalled. "Then, we came to see it."
BRULE, WI
Daily Telegram

Prep report: Hermantown one step closer in 7AAA softball tournament

Hermantown pitcher Natalie Vitek delivered in the batter's box as well, recording a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning as Hermantown claimed a 2-1 extra-inning victory over North Branch in the winner's bracket of the Section 7AAA softball tournament on Saturday at Braun Park in Cloquet. Vitek...
HERMANTOWN, MN
Daily Telegram

Superior awards grants to 16 child care providers

SUPERIOR — Sixteen of the 19 child care centers in the city have applied for grants aimed at providing relief to day care providers, with a total disbursement of $127,000. Officials in February approved funneling $200,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act money into the grant program. A sampling...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Port of Duluth celebrates historic shipment

DULUTH — The first container cargoes bound for European markets are ticketed to leave the local port this weekend, when 200 containers loaded with bulk sacks of kidney beans depart aboard the ship Nunalik. The beans are headed for 10 locations in four different countries across the Atlantic Ocean,...
DULUTH, MN

