Twins' Jorge Polanco: Resting Tuesday

 5 days ago

Polanco will sit Tuesday against the Tigers. Polanco finds himself on the bench for...

Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals Saturday

LINE: Twins -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Minnesota is 28-18 overall and 16-10 at home. The Twins are 9-5 in games decided by one run. Kansas City is 15-29 overall and 7-14 on...
Lewis, Gray leave early in Twins' win over Royals

The Minnesota Twins earned a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon but it was overshadowed by a pair of injuries to Sonny Gray and Royce Lewis. Lewis's injury was a buzzkill for Twins fans after he was called up prior to Sunday's game. Making his debut in center field, Lewis made a leaping catch in the third inning but crashed hard into the wall.
Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 48 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .234 batting average with a .548...
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Dealing with 'wear and tear'

Mets manager Buck Showalter said McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to "wear and tear" with his legs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The skipper characterized McNeil's absence from the starting nine as "preventative," so the 30-year-old may still be available off the bench Sunday. Luis Guillorme will pick up the start at second base in place of McNeil and will handle leadoff duties with normal table setter Brandon Nimmo (wrist) also getting Sunday off.
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Remains out of lineup

Garver isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday, Garver will be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Andy Ibanez will serve as the designated hitter while Charlie Culberson starts at third base.
Jorge Polanco
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Launches three-run blast

Peterson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals. Peterson padded the Brewers' lead in the fifth inning with his first homer since May 15. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since May 10, going just 6-for-36 across 15 games prior to Sunday's strong game. The utility man is up to a .212/.304/.374 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored, four doubles and six stolen bases across 113 plate appearances. Peterson should continue to see regular playing time at third base for a little longer, but Willy Adames' (ankle) return is getting closer, as he'll move his rehab assignment from Single-A Carolina to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Royce Lewis recalled from Triple-A; starting in center field Sunday

The Twins have recalled Royce Lewis from Triple-A and he is starting in center field for the team in their game on Sunday against the Royals. (Phil Miller on Twitter) With Max Kepler dealing with an injury and Lewis continuing to thrive in Triple-A, the time appears to be now for the youngster to make an impact in the majors. Lewis slashed .308/.325/.564 in his brief time in the majors this year, and should be added in all formats if he is available.
Twins' Royce Lewis recalled from minors, leaves game after colliding with wall

Royce Lewis is back in the majors with the Minnesota Twins and will be tasked with helping out at multiple positions, not just his traditional spot at shortstop. His debut in center field Sunday ended early, however, after he made a catch in the top of the third inning while colliding into the outfield wall. He was removed from the game because of right knee soreness in the top of the fourth inning, with Nick Gordon taking over in center field.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers twice Sunday

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays. Ohtani took Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios deep in his first two at-bats Sunday. That snapped an 0-for-12 skid at the dish for Ohtani, who recently overcame some minor back stiffness. The two-way star is slashing .249/.325/.470 with 11 homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, seven stolen bases and eight doubles through 48 contests. Sunday was his third multi-homer game of the year.
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Optioned to Triple-A

Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
Kepler to undergo MRI after leaving game with leg tightness

Not only did the Twins fall 7-3 to the Royals on Saturday, but Max Kepler left the game in the fourth inning with a leg issue and Gary Sanchez also left early and required an IV in the locker room to deal with a heat-related illness. Sanchez isn't expected to...
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
Royals play the Twins leading series 1-0

LINE: Twins -183, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0. Minnesota has a 15-10 record in home games and a 27-18 record overall. The Twins rank eighth in the AL with 43 total home runs, averaging one per game.
Twins' Chris Archer: Ineffective against Royals

Archer (0-2) was charged with the loss Saturday after he pitched four innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out one against the Royals. Archer surrendered one run in both the first and third innings before giving up three runs in the top of the fourth. He was once again unable to work deep into the game, failing to reach five innings pitched for the ninth consecutive start to begin the season. After giving up two runs over eight innings in his last two starts before Saturday, Archer allowed a season-high seven hits while being charged with three earned runs. His season-long numbers now stand at a 4.19 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 34.1 innings in nine starts.
