Ravens' Kyle Fuller: Finds new team

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fuller signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Fuller spent...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield's next stop: Should it be Panthers or Seahawks? Analyzing QB's history and best fit for future

The first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is in limbo: Cleveland has traded for his replacement, Deshaun Watson, and signed the 2020 passing yards leader to a market-altering, fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract extension despite Mayfield having his $18.9 million fully guaranteed, fifth-year option left on his contract in 2022. Cleveland also signed former Patriots, Colts and Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett, seemingly in case Watson will have to miss significant time next season because of a suspension relating to 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct.
NFL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
Football
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Optioned to Triple-A

Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
Kyle Fuller
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Sam Selman: Recalled by Oakland

Selman was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 31-year-old had a five-day stint in the majors for Oakland in April, and he's spent the past month-plus at Triple-A. Selman has a 1.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 13.2 innings for Las Vegas this year and will now receive another chance in the big leagues.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Back in action Sunday

Chisholm (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Chisholm will check back into the starting nine for the series finale after left hamstring tightness kept him sidelined for the previous four games. For the first time since May 4, the lefty-hitting Chisholm will be batting out of somewhere other than the leadoff spot, and he could end up slotting in as the No. 2 batter on a regular basis when the Marlins oppose lefties like Atlanta's Max Fried. However, Chisholm doesn't appear in any danger of losing out on the table-setting gig against right-handed pitching.
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits start with ankle injury

Woodruff was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals with right ankle discomfort, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 28-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle while throwing his warmup pitches ahead of the bottom of the fifth inning, and he left the field after being looked at by the training staff. Woodruff allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk across four innings prior to his exit, and his availability going forward is now in question.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Involved in offense

McCarthy started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. McCarthy tripled in a run in the second inning and came home on Geraldo Perdomo's triple two batters later. In addition to the extra-base hits, McCarthy also made a couple of nice catches, one of which prevented additional runs. He's started seven of eight games since being called up a week ago, mostly slotting in at right field while Pavin Smith has bounced between right field, first base and DH. The game appears to have slowed down for McCarthy in his second stint in the majors this season. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with three walks, three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during his seven-start run.
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
