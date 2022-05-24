ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Farmer (general soreness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Will sit Sunday

Anderson (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Manager Don Mattingly said that Anderson is showing improvement after lower-back spasms resulted in him being scratched from the lineup in Saturday's 4-1 win, but the Marlins will still look to stay away from the 29-year-old in the series finale. Before the back issue surfaced, Anderson had made 12 consecutive starts at either third base, left field or right field, but he's expected to move into more of a utility role once he's back to full strength.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Mariners are in last place, including an underperforming offense and a shaky bullpen

Thanks to the magic of Fun Differential, the 2021 Seattle Mariners were the franchise's most successful team since the days of Ichiro Suzuki and Jamie Moyer. They went into the final weekend with a chance to secure the club's first postseason berth in a generation, and while they ultimately fell short, the Mariners and their fans had plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Back in action Sunday

Chisholm (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Chisholm will check back into the starting nine for the series finale after left hamstring tightness kept him sidelined for the previous four games. For the first time since May 4, the lefty-hitting Chisholm will be batting out of somewhere other than the leadoff spot, and he could end up slotting in as the No. 2 batter on a regular basis when the Marlins oppose lefties like Atlanta's Max Fried. However, Chisholm doesn't appear in any danger of losing out on the table-setting gig against right-handed pitching.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench again Friday

Grisham remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates. The Padres will face their second straight southpaw (Jose Quintana), so Grisham will sit for the second straight game. He had effectively a true everyday role in center field for the first month of the season, but he's since slipped into a platoon with Jose Azocar in center field, with Azocar starting ahead of Grisham against five of the last six lefties the team has faced. Grisham is hitting just .157/.258/.250 on the season, so it's tough to say he deserves to reclaim the everyday job.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday

Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Contract selected by Mariners

Elias' contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday. Elias spent most of spring training recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021, but he was activated at Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April. Elias briefly joined the Mariners as a replacement player last week but has spent most of the season in Tacoma, where he posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start). The southpaw converted 14 of 16 save chances for Seattle in 2019, but it seems most likely that he'll pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations to begin his current stint with the major-league club.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD

