San Francisco Police investigate two injury shootings overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police requested the public's help with its investigations into two shootings early Tuesday morning, with one leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The first shooting occurred around 1:44 a.m. in the city's South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood. The 52-year-old victim said a vehicle stopped near him in the area of 10th and Harrison streets and someone inside shot him before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries and no arrests were made. No detailed descriptions of the suspect or vehicle were immediately available either.

Officers responded to the second shooting in the city's Civic Center area around 2:10 a.m. They arrived at the area of Hyde and Fulton streets to find the 37-year-old victim, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. At the time he was unable to provide any details about how he was shot. An update on his condition was not available later Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about either case was asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.