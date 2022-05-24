ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández shares how he feels to be labeled as an absent father

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwoST_0fotXUMk00

Like never before, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández opened up about one of the most challenging situations he has faced in his adult life: being away from his children, Noah and Nala . The Los Angeles Galaxy striker sat down with Jorge Ramos and expressed his feelings about this situation and how he feels to be labeled as an absent father.

Ramos, who premiered Vix’s Algo Personal a few weeks ago, told Hernández that “it must be hard to be away from them,” to which the Mexican soccer player replied: “Yes. I haven’t shown or said anything these two years, but people have said that I am a terrible father when they have no idea. Is it because I have not posted anything, right? So how are they going to know if I’m a good parent or a bad parent?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhjTC_0fotXUMk00 Algo Personal

“Clearly, it’s something that hurts you, right?” the journalist asked, to which Chicharito responded with tears in his eyes: “Yes, I have experienced a lot of pain, yes, a lot.”

Ramos gave the 33-year-old player a break by changing the subject and putting aside his facet as a father to steer the conversation toward soccer, his arrival at the Galaxy, and his notable absence from the Mexican team.

RELATED:

Rihanna ‘barely leaves’ her baby boy’s side, in ‘awe’ of her first child with A$AP Rocky

Alexis Ohanian takes daughter Olympia mini-golfing for sweet ‘daddy-daughter date’

Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes her second child with Chris Pratt

The story of Javier Hernandez and Sarah Kohan

In 2021, months after the birth of their second daughter, the model and the soccer player began their divorce proceedings after a couple of years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhL9w_0fotXUMk00 @ch14_

In July of that year, in the middle of their divorce, Sarah Kohan’s statements were released, claiming that Javier Hernández was not involved in the development of his children. “He is not involved in the daily life of his two minor children,” Kohan’s lawyer said at the time.

In an interview with The Ringer , Hernández acknowledged that he made mistakes along the way, which led him to break up his marriage. “I wasn’t the best partner I needed to be; I wasn’t the best father I wanted to be. I wasn’t a great friend; I wasn’t the great human being I wanted to be,“ he said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Rihanna
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Javier Hernández
HOLAUSA

Ne-Yo admits Jennifer Lopez once ghosted him over DMs

We all have an embarassing story about being ghosted once or twice in our lives, even some of our favorite celebrities. On the latest episode of E! News’ digital series Down in the DMs, Ne-Yo revealed that his former World of Dance co-judge Jennifer Lopez ghosted him over a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Algo Personal
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy