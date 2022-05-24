NFL sets dates for roster cuts this summer

The Denver Broncos will carry 53 players on the roster during the regular season. This offseason, the team is permitted to have 90 players on the roster.

NFL owners have now set the schedule for when cuts will begin this summer, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Following their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 13, the Broncos will need to make five cuts to get down to an 85-man roster by Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Then, after the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 20, Denver will need to make five more cuts to get down to an 80-man roster by Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The final cuts will come after the Broncos’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27. After that game, Denver must make 27 transactions to get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Once teams have established their 53-man rosters, they will then begin building their practice squads for the 2022 season.