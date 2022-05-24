Ravens signing ex-Broncos CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with 30-year-old free-agent cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced Tuesday.

Details of the contract are not yet known, but it’s a one-year deal for the Baltimore native.

With the signing, the Ravens’ defense stacks strength on strength. The seven-year veteran CB joins incumbent starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, meanwhile, are slated to compete and develop alongside the Ravens’ other younger cornerbacks. Their Year 1 expectations are now lowered.

Fuller (5-11, 194 pounds) joined the Broncos on a one-year, $9.5 million deal last season to reunite with then-Broncos HC Vic Fangio and fellow cornerback Bryce Callahan. Fuller appeared in 16 games (10 starts) last year, totaling 51 total tackles, four pass breakups and three tackles for losses.

The aforementioned trio built names for themselves with the Chicago Bears. Fuller was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 with the team when he led the league (tied) with seven interceptions. He went to consecutive Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2019 as well.

Here’s a fun fact: Fuller joins ex-Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe cross country to the Ravens. The Broncos visit the duo next season in Week 13. Mark your calendars, Broncos Country.