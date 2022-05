NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans LGBTQ+ community and its allies will partner with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity (NOAHH) to build a home for a hard-working New Orleans family and to celebrate New Orleans LGBTQ+ homeowners during Pride Month. The inaugural effort, called Pride Build, takes place on Saturday June 4 and Saturday June 18 and coincides with national Pride Month. Anyone interested in participating can register here: www.habitat-nola.org/pridebuild.

