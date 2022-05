New artists and performances have been announced for the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. The 2022-2023 season kicks off Sept. 16 with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. On the schedule are all-ages family shows, classical and world music, jazz legends, and much more. Stay tuned as new artists are expected to join the current lineup.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO