Sasha Calle honored to become the first Latina to play Supergirl: ‘I got really emotional’

Sasha Calle is thrilled to become the first Latina actress to play Supergirl in the upcoming film The Flash ! Making her debut in the DC Extended Universe, and acting alongside the iconic superhero.

And while many details about the movie have yet to be revelaed, including the storyline and her relationship with the rest of the characters, the actress confessed that she is absolutely honored to be the first Latina Supergirl.

“Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I’m super honored,” she explained, sharing a special moment on the set of the movie, when she realized how important her character is after interaction with director Andrés Muschietti.

“There was a moment when we were shooting, when Andy was like, ‘Hey, come over here and watch this scene on the playback monitor.’ And I go over and I see her, and she’s in her full glory,” she said referring to Supergirl.

“Suddenly, I got really emotional. Because I’m looking at that, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.’ It meant a lot to me,” the star revealed, looking back at her childhood, adding that she “turned into child Sasha watching” her character.

“So it’s really important. And I’m really happy and really thankful to DC and Warner Brothers for doing this now. It’s so cool that we’re doing this, and, ya know, it’s about time,” Calle concluded.

The actress joined the film in February 2021 and photos on the set of the film have leaked since she started filming, with fans getting excited after seeing her costume, eagerly awaiting for the release date.