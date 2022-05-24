Floyd Mayweather reportedly asked to change the rules in the middle of his recent boxing exhibition.

Floyd Mayweather danced with a ring girl en route to a strong exhibition performance. Photo by In Abu Dhabi

Floyd Mayweather toyed with his former sparring partner Don Moore in a Saturday boxing exhibition.

Mayweather smiled for the cameras, tried to dance with a ring girl, and even requested a rule change.

The retired boxing great wanted to extend the exhibition — likely because he thought he could close the show and finish Moore.

The former five-weight world champion, now 45 years old, returned to the ring Saturday for an unofficial bout against his old sparring partner Don Moore, also 45.

It took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi after being postponed for a week because of the death of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event was previously scheduled to take place on the helipad that straddles Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.

The Mirror reported this week that Mayweather asked to extend the length of the rounds once the exhibition had already begun.

It was Mayweather's third post-retirement exhibition, having previously made Tenshin Nasukawa cry after knocking him to the floor three times in a single round in Japan, and taking Logan Paul the eight-round distance in Miami.

Against Moore, Mayweather appeared to be in a jovial mood. He winked at the cameras, tried to dance with the ring girl, and even held conversations with the commentary team in the middle of the action.

It is at that point when he wanted to push the rules to three-minute rounds, instead of the scheduled eight two-minute rounds.

If the request was granted, perhaps Mayweather would have stopped Moore, whom he dropped in the eighth and final round.

"I told the fans I'm here to entertain, have fun," Mayweather said after the show had finished. "Don Moore, he's undefeated, a great fighter. He'll always be a champion in my heart."

Mayweather then said he'll "bring" another bout to Abu Dhabi before the end of 2022, confirming he'll "absolutely" be returning to the UAE.

Elsewhere at the event, 47-year-old MMA icon Anderson Silva dropped his exhibition opponent and remains the perfect foil for Jake Paul , should the creator continue his fledgling boxing career.