3 Colorado Congressional Leaders Permanently Banned From Russia

By Jeff Gurney
 5 days ago

(CBS4) – At least three Coloradans are among the 963 people permanently banned from Russia. Democratic Congressman Jason Crow and Congresswoman Diana DeGette are on the list, along with Republican Congressman Ken Buck.

(credit: Getty Images)

DeGette’s office says she got that reputation in Russia because she’s been working in favor of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris’ tech executives, actor Morgan Freeman and leaders who are already deceased are also reportedly on the list.

Former President Donald Trump is not on that list, according to reports.

The Russian Foreign Minister announced the bans last Saturday in response to U.S. sanctions and those who have been outspoken in favor of freedom for Ukraine.

#Ukraine
