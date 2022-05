Memorial Day weekend will start on a cooler and cloudier note before starting to clear and warm by Monday. After clearing during Friday afternoon and very pleasant temperatures observed, the marine layer will build back up Friday night. Light drizzle is possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. Clouds will not break as easily Saturday, meaning the holiday weekend will be off to a gloomy start. Below average temperatures remain in place through the holiday weekend.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO