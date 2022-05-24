Climber falls more than 20 feet while rappelling in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCO SAR) team responded to an incident in Big Cottonwood yesterday after a climber had fallen more than 20 feet near the Ledgemere crags.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night, SLCO SAR was called out to Big Cottonwood Canyon where an individual was rappelling and had fallen off the end of their rope. While the specific distance was unknown, it was estimated that the climber had fallen more than 20 feet.

In cooperation with the Unified Fire Authority (UFA), SLCO SAR packaged the patient and carried them out through the standard trail to the Dogwood crags. The patient was then transported by a UFA ambulance to the hospital. By approximately 9:30 p.m. all teams were off the mountain.

