ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Climber falls more than 20 feet while rappelling in Big Cottonwood Canyon

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3w4g_0fotSXh200

SALT LAKE CITY —  The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCO SAR) team responded to an incident in Big Cottonwood yesterday after a climber had fallen more than 20 feet near the Ledgemere crags.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night, SLCO SAR was called out to Big Cottonwood Canyon where an individual was rappelling and had fallen off the end of their rope. While the specific distance was unknown, it was estimated that the climber had fallen more than 20 feet.

In cooperation with the Unified Fire Authority (UFA), SLCO SAR packaged the patient and carried them out through the standard trail to the Dogwood crags. The patient was then transported by a UFA ambulance to the hospital. By approximately 9:30 p.m. all teams were off the mountain.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

2 dead in crash on Redwood Road in Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two people are dead following a vehicle crash on Redwood Road in Utah County Saturday afternoon. A woman and her "young male passenger" died when the car they were in crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a Jeep, according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m on near mile marker 12, along the southwest side of Utah Lake.
kslnewsradio.com

Two sent to hospital in ATV/Razor accident up Logan Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, — Early this afternoon an ATV/Razor accident occurred near Franklin Basin, up in Logan Canyon. After Search and Rescue were dispatched, Lt Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said it was canceled. This was due to both patients being in the parking lot waiting for medical care to arrive.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Accidents
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Accidents
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

Fiery crash causes overnight closure of I-15 in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police reopened southbound lanes of I-15 in Brigham City Saturday morning hours after a moving truck crashed with an SUV and ignited a large fire. The incident happened at the interchange with state road 13. The fire caused the Interstate to be closed for several hours overnight.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
TownLift

Mirror Lake Highway opens Friday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced that the Mirror Lake Highway will open on Friday. Guardsman Pass (SR-190) and the Alpine Loop (SR-92) will also […]
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate fatal overnight stabbing in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating an apparent fatal stabbing overnight in Kearns. Officers were first dispatched about 3:03 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the vicinity of 4500 W. 4900 South. When police arrived they reported finding a male victim unconscious outside...
KEARNS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climber#Big Cottonwood Canyon#Rescue Team#Mountain#Accident#Ufa#Slco Sar
kslnewsradio.com

Orem vehicle accident leads to shooting

OREM, Utah – At around 7:30 a.m., officers were responded to reports of a vehicle collision around 800 South Orem Boulevard. The suspect involved in the accident fled the scene. Officers located the suspect around 1000 South 100 East where he fired shots at police while running towards a...
ABC4

Victim identified in deadly nine-vehicle crash that shut down State Street

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the victim of a deadly nine-vehicle crash that shut down roads along State Street in Sandy on Friday. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the crash happened along State Street near 10600 S. Sandy Police have identified the person who died as Marylee Benavidez, 35, from Sandy. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Layton Police search for hit-and-run driver striking 9-year-old boy

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this vehicle? Police are searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run crash that struck a 9-year-old boy in Layton. The Layton City Police Department says the hit-and-run crash happened on May 13, 2022, while the boy was crossing King Street on Gentile around 1:40 p.m. Officials say […]
LAYTON, UT
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gephardt Daily

Update: UHP IDs motorcyclist killed in Weber County collision

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, May 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified an 18-year-old motorcyclist who died Saturday night after a collision in Marriott-Slaterville. The victim was Korbin Feick, from Farr West. The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in Marriott-Slaterville, just west of Ogden, at 12th Street...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman started fire in SLC because she was mad: Police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a vacant apartment complex in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Stephanie Nicole Hurst, 30, was arrested for arson, a third-degree felony after she allegedly set fire to an apartment complex downtown. Officials say when they arrived on the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Multi-vehicle crash near American Fork closes 5 southbound lanes on I-15

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven vehicles were involved in two crashes almost simultaneously near here Monday night, briefly closing all five southbound lanes of I-15. Two crashes were dispatched in roughly the same area within minutes of each other just after 7 p.m., said...
ABC4

Missing Nevada teen may be in Salt Lake City: Police

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Officials say a teen who has been reported missing out of Elko County, Nevada may have possibly traveled to Salt Lake City. 15-year-old Anya McKenzie of Elko, Nevada, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. She was last seen at her […]
ABC4

Mom, baby, man struck by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were struck by a car Monday evening in South Salt Lake. Police say a GMC truck was turning northbound when it struck a Volvo. The Volvo was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a woman, her one-year-old, and a man who were standing on the sidewalk attempting […]
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy