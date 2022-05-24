ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida angler captures 1st of 10 FWC-tagged bass for $6K prize

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

A Central Florida angler captured the first pink-tagged bass and received a handsome reward for his efforts, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Dale Dew caught the bass on Sunday using a plastic worm in support of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation’s “TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration,” according to an FWC press release.

The TrophyCatch program rewards anglers who provide catch and release largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or more in Florida.

Dew, an Antigua native, but now living in Central Florida, caught the fish in Lake County’s Lake Griffin near the same spot FWC biologists initially tagged it.

Nine more pink-tagged bass are swimming across the state: Newnans Lake; Lake George; Lake Talquin; Lake Walk-in-Water; Tenoroc Fish Management Area; Lake Trafford; Lake Istokpoga; Lake Rousseau; and Johns Lake.

He didn’t start out looking for this specific fish but saw a sign of the promotion on Sunday.

“It was the first time we heard about it, and we were like, ‘Whoa what’s this? We aren’t going to catch it. We’re two guys who can’t fish!’” Dew said. “We don’t have all the nice equipment or a nice bass boat, but we got lucky and caught it! So, it could be any ordinary person who catches it. You never know, it’s crazy.

Anglers have until the end of September to fish for the prized bass.

Dew received a $5,000 gift card for the catch and $1,000 to shop at AFTCO.

He’s also eligible to win $10,000, which will be given out in the fall.

FWC biologists use TrophyCatch data for bass research to make informed decisions about the management of Florida bass fisheries and promote the catch and release of trophy bass.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region.

