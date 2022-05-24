ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

Oexman arrested for child porn, drugs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPE – On May 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm, a search warrant was conducted at 526 Highway 355 West as a result of a joint operation of agents of Arkansas State Police Company C and the Hempstead County...

Truck Accident On Highway 32 On Millwood Dam

At least one person was injured when a log truck overturned on state highway 32 on Millwood Dam near the River Run East entrance Friday around 4 pm. It appeared the truck had some fire damage. The driver was taken for medical treatment via Pafford. The road was blocked for quite some time. Departments responding included Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and Saratoga VFD. Red River Wrecker was also dispatched.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Myrtle Jones

Myrtle Marie Blaylock Weaver-Jones, aged 76 of Prescott, Arkansas gained her Heavenly wings on May 26, 2022 while surrounded by her children and loved ones at her home in Nevada County, Arkansas. Marie as everyone called her, was a loving wife for 51 years to her late husband and father of their 8 children, Lester Carl Weaver, Sr. She was a member of the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight, Arkansas and loved the Lord with all her heart. Marie was a homemaker for many years and then helped manage Redland Chicken Farms outside of Prescott for over 25 years.
PRESCOTT, AR
Christian Charitable Medical Clinic Lions Fish Fry

The Christian Charitable Medical Clinic held their annual Hope Lions fish and chicken dinner Thursday at the Fair Park Coliseum. As usual, the Hope Lions prepared the fish and chicken. The event was well-attended. The event is an important fund-raiser for the clinic which served over 700 patients in 2021.
HOPE, AR
HAPS bestows annual honors

HOPE – Two eighth grade students at Hope Academy of Public Service were named as the 50th Boy and Girl of 2022, as year-end academic honors were announced May 25. HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke named Ivan Sanchez and Madison Phillips as the 2022 honorees in ceremonies at Hempstead Hall.
HOPE, AR
Rainbow of Challenges Staff Banquet

There was an overflowing crowd of approximately 350 staff and guests at Hempstead Hall recently as the employees of Rainbow of Challenges celebrated another year with their staff banquet. Those in attendance could take part in a “retro” dress theme and many couldn’t resist taking up the opportunity to have a little fun in public after returning from COVID protocols. The meal was expertly catered by Amigo Juan and there was plenty of retro music, employee recognition awards, cash prizes and even bingo. ROC enters its 53rd year of operation, beginning services for those with disabilities in the area in 1969. After originally serving six children, the organization is now one of the largest employers in Southwest Arkansas while serving more than 500 individuals.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Overton wins grill

PRESCOTT – Geraldine Overton was the winner of a smoker grill raffled off by the Prescott Rotary Club. The raffle was a fundraiser for the club to help pay for computers for graduating seniors. The club sold $1,300 worth of tickets.
PRESCOTT, AR

