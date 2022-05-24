Oexman arrested for child porn, drugs

Myrtle Marie Blaylock Weaver-Jones, aged 76 of Prescott, Arkansas gained her Heavenly wings on May 26, 2022 while surrounded by her children and loved ones at her home in Nevada County, Arkansas. Marie as everyone called her, was a loving wife for 51 years to her late husband and father of their 8 children, Lester Carl Weaver, Sr. She was a member of the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Delight, Arkansas and loved the Lord with all her heart. Marie was a homemaker for many years and then helped manage Redland Chicken Farms outside of Prescott for over 25 years.
