Oexman arrested for child porn, drugs

There was an overflowing crowd of approximately 350 staff and guests at Hempstead Hall recently as the employees of Rainbow of Challenges celebrated another year with their staff banquet. Those in attendance could take part in a “retro” dress theme and many couldn’t resist taking up the opportunity to have a little fun in public after returning from COVID protocols. The meal was expertly catered by Amigo Juan and there was plenty of retro music, employee recognition awards, cash prizes and even bingo. ROC enters its 53rd year of operation, beginning services for those with disabilities in the area in 1969. After originally serving six children, the organization is now one of the largest employers in Southwest Arkansas while serving more than 500 individuals.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO