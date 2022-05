An Arizona man faces charges that he assaulted another man who asked him to check on his unconscious girlfriend outside a downtown Iowa City bar. Iowa City Police say the victim asked 26-year-old William Linardos of Tempe, Arizona to check on Linardos’ girlfriend, who passed out outside Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just before 11:45 Friday night. Linardos allegedly responded by sucker-punching the man in the face, causing severe bleeding to his mouth and nose.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO