Joanne E. Miller, 76

Rosalie Theurer, 82, of Leland passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home in Leland, Illinois. She was born February 25, 1940 in Aurora, IL. the daughter of Harold Popp and Lila Foss. She married Charles on March 24, 1962 in Oswego, IL. She enjoyed going to McDonald’s daily to get a coke, she enjoyed swinging on the porch everyday and shopping with her grandchildren.
William “Bill” M. Perkins, age 83, of Millbrook, IL went home with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Aurora, IL on December 27, 1938 to Ralph and Arleen (Heath) Perkins. He was united in marriage...
CHICAGO — An adult man was stabbed during an altercation at a Loop hotel early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said two men were involved in a fight at 1 a.m. on the fifth floor of a hotel hallway in the 100 block of West Randolph Street when one of the men was stabbed […]
A Naperville man is being charged with drug induced homicide in the death of an Aurora man. 25-year-old Samuel Nesnidal, of Naperville, is accused of selling drugs to 24-year-old Austin Bank, of Aurora, that led to his death in 2020. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Commonwealth Avenue on October 2, 2020 where they found Bank dead in his home. An autopsy found that Bank died from combined fentanyl and ketamine intoxication.
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas this Thursday. But, this time he will also be offering help with buying your groceries…. We know the gas giveaway drill by now: Willie Wilson who is running for mayor is giving away another million dollars in gas to residents and prospective voters. This time he is making it so gas stations will charge only $2 per gallon to customers while the additional cost is on Willie. ABC 7 Chicago posted a full list of gas stations which include several in Chicago and even in suburban towns including Evanston, Schiller Park, and Cicero.
Dakotah Earley is turning 24 today, less than three weeks after his life nearly ended when a gunman shot him three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park. “Although he has an uphill battle to overcome, he continues to improve with each day,” Earley’s family said in a GoFundMe campaign update Monday. “A couple weeks ago, we didn’t know if he would live to see another day, let alone another birthday. We are so grateful for the work God is doing in Dakotah’s life and how much love and support we as a family and Dakotah have been shown. We appreciate each one of you during this time.”
The unemployment rate in Kendall County was down in April according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The April rate was at 2.9 percent. The March rate was at 3.2 percent. In the overall region that includes Kendall County, and several others, the April rate was at 4.1 percent....
The Plano Police Department says that it is increasing its enforcement against speeding in the area of Ben Street and Corri Lane. The issue came up at the Plano City Council meeting on Monday. Alderman Ben Eaton says that he's hearing multiple complaints about the area. It's an area that...
CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
There are many legends of buried treasure across America. When it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the past century in Illinois if these theories...
There was that look in their eyes; they were searching. On this Memorial Day weekend, two veterans know the meaning of the day, sharing their thoughts. Felipe Robles of Baker used to join with his VFW buddies performing many Memorial Day duties in Fox Valley cemeteries. Bob Shumway of Leland has offered his faithful, consoling words as chaplain for the town’s American Legion for many years.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was set on fire in River North early Wednesday morning. According to police, the 75-year-old man was laying on the ground, in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue just before 3 a.m., when another man approached. The offender poured a flammable liquid on him before setting him on fire and running off.Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out.The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made.
Whether you’re looking for an exciting place to cool off in the hotter months or just looking to escape the urban monotony to revel in nature’s beauty, visiting a waterfall is never a bad idea. There is something so refreshing for the mind, body, and soul about witnessing the calm chaos of water cascade down into a misty pool below. But whilst states like Oregon and Washington have over 200 waterfalls, there is somewhat of a limited supply in Illinois.
CHICAGO — A woman is being held without bail after being charged in the murder of her 8-year-old daughter who was found dead in Uptown Wednesday. Andreal Hagler, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police identified her as the person who killed Amaria Osby. Police said the little girl was found inside […]
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - For decades, it was the entertainment center of the western suburbs. But a weekend fire ravaged the Pheasant Run resort complex in St. Charles, which had been empty since closing two years ago. It’s also raised questions about the future of the site and the cause of the fire.
CHICAGO — People lined up in pouring rain Wednesday morning, hoping to nab a $25 grocery coupon during the latest round of Willie Wilson giveaways. Wilson, the millionaire mayoral candidate, is giving away $200,000 worth of grocery coupons at 29 stores in the city Wednesday. Hundreds of people lined up early at some of the grocery stores.
A grand jury will take a look at a case involving a dog, a Dogo Argentino breed named Ludwig, who was shot and killed in August of last year in Wayne, which is just north of St. Charles. Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser decided not to file charges against the person who killed the dog, Hal Phipps, arguing that he reasonably believed that his life or safety was at risk at the time.
