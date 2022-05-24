Joanne E. Miller, 76

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

