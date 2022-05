Kickoff of the Champions League final was delayed by 37 minutes after chaotic scenes of fan congestion outside Stade de France on Saturday. The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid saw scores of fans at a standstill outside the stadium in Paris, with many on the ground describing a lack of security and organization. There were videos of fans being teargassed and others climbing over fences, with authorities urging fans not to force their way through checkpoints. A statement from UEFA blamed the delay on “the late arrival of fans” but many on the scene claimed that was a gross oversimplification of a scene that required a stronger security presence. https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1530617171285524480https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1530612264256126977https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1530623072394436608https://twitter.com/AndyK_LivNews/status/1530622804248387584https://twitter.com/dankay/status/1530621738173751298https://twitter.com/PaulSenior1/status/1530624175718776832https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1530622785248235522https://twitter.com/AndyK_LivNews/status/1530625394570932228https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1530625399427932165https://twitter.com/carrusel/status/1530619703856619520https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1530626395013095425https://twitter.com/CelticExchange/status/1530619521706479616https://twitter.com/markpougatch/status/1530627852596613121https://twitter.com/CarrieBrownTV/status/1530632421733027840https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1530622382712422400https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/153063247183807283211

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO