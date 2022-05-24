More people than ever are thrift shopping. What are their options in Chicago?

After being stuck inside our homes for months on end, a lot of people are looking for ways to drop the weight they gained now that Summer is here. Living in a city where there are many resources to buy nutritional and healthier food is pretty rare. Every mile in my town there's a McDonald's or a Taco Bell that's convenient and easy to get when you're on the go. That gets pretty old after a while eating the same old greasy food that was cooked suspiciously fast. And with the cost of healthcare rising, it's not easy to keep your health in good shape.

