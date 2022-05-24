Rita Moreno Joins Growing ‘Fast X’ Family as Vin Diesel’s Grandmother

Click here to read the full article.

The Fast and Furious family tree is branching out. Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno has joined the cast of the highly anticipated Fast X , the actress announced Tuesday alongside franchise star Vin Diesel . The actress will star as Grandma Toretto, the maternal figure to Diesel’s Dom Toretto.

Diesel and Moreno shared the news on Instagram in a behind-the-scenes video recorded weeks into the shooting process, which began back in April.

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel says in the video sitting alongside co-star Michelle Rodriguez and Moreno. “I’m so blessed.”

The EGOT-winner and veteran actress adds: “You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here. And the answer is yes, I’ll do it.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier (who was brought on following the departure of Justin Lin) Fast X will feature a second appearance from Cardi B’s Leysa and new additions with Jason Momao, Daniela Melchoior, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson.

The surplus of new faces comes after Diesel’s efforts to convince Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to return to the franchise were proven futile last year.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” he wrote on Instagram. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

But Johnson said he found the post to be manipulative in its language, saying: “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

The film is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023.