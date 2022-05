Editor: It’s about a flag. I’ve been irritated, incensed, horrified and just plain angry for the past three plus years. Why?. Because the very day Rep. Jennifer Wexton moved into her new office on Capitol Hill she marked the occasion by removing a POW/MIA flag that had been outside the VA-10 office for years and replaced it with a Rainbow flag.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO