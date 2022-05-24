14 children, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, gunman also dead: governor

A teenage gunman fatally shot 14 children and one teacher at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Abbott said Ramos was killed by police officers responding to the scene at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

None of the victims have been identified.

Robb Elementary went into lockdown at 11:43 a.m. local time after reports of an active shooter, school officials said in a statement.

Abbott said two police officers were also injured in a shootout with Ramos, but their injuries were not serious, according to the governor.

Most of the victims were transported to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. Two were airlifted to University Health in San Antonio, about 80 miles east, because it has a top-level trauma center.

Around 2:20 p.m. local time, parents were told they could pick their children up at the nearby civic center.

Robb Elementary School teaches grades 2 through 4, according to its website.