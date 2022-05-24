ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler works ‘on his sobriety’

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Aerosmith is canceling a set of shows that would have kicked off the 52-year-old band’s residency in Las Vegas.

The classic rock giants made the announcement on Instagram, blaming 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler’s struggles with addiction for the change in plans.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler, born Steven Victor Tallarico in Manhattan, has been singing for the “Dream On” band since 1970. He and guitarist Joe Perry came to be dubbed “The Toxic Twins” during the band’s early years, when they were known for using hard drugs.

Aerosmith had a bumpy ride at the end of the decade, but by the mid-′80s had literally cleaned up its act and recorded some of its biggest hits, including “Angel” and “Rag Doll.”

In its Tuesday Instagram post, Aerosmith apologized to fans who had planned to see them in June and July. The Boston-born group plans to resume performances in September after Tyler has focused on “his well-being.”

Band members said they were especially regretful that their most loyal fans, who travel long distances to see them, and provided information about ticket refunds.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time,” they added.

Tyler also took time away to deal with an addiction to painkillers in 2009 , CNN reported. That, too, was blamed on performance-related injuries that kept him down, but not out.

“I love Aerosmith,” he said in a 2009 statement confirming his condition. “I love performing as the lead singer in Aerosmith.”

