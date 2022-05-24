'We want to hold Israel responsible' for death of journalist: Palestinian PM

Russian attacks and shelling concentrated on Donbas over the weekend, killing at least three civilians and wounding two, officials said, adding that Moscow has made capturing the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk its top priority in the besieged region.Incessant shelling kept the Ukrainian forces in the region on the defensive on Sunday and destroyed or damaged more than 60 buildings, including a power station and a community centre, Ukraine’s military said.Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address European Union leaders at an emergency summit later on Monday to push for new sanctions against Russia.EU leaders are to meet in Brussels to declare their continued support for Ukraine but so far have failed to agree on a new sanctions package against Russia. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedRussia ‘escalates’ attacks in eastern Ukraine, says regional governorVladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claimsUkraine war is between evil and good, says London pastor delivering aid to Bucha

POLITICS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO