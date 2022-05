BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — History was made Friday as West Ridge High School held its inaugural graduation ceremony for the school’s first-ever graduating class. West Ridge graduates wore two tassels on their caps Friday — one from West Ridge and another from their previous high school, symbolizing the indelible link between the two. The school’s student body includes students who previously attended Sullivan Central, North and South high schools prior to West Ridge’s opening in the fall.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO