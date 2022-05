On Friday, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced her plans to drop out of the race for Vermont’s congressional seat and will support Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. “When I looked at the possible outcomes of the race and our path to victory, I just saw that I would have to split hairs with a candidate I deeply respect,” said Senator Hinsdale said of Senator Balint.

