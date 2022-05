LONDON (AP) — Miami punter Lou Hedley had to fly 13,000 miles to western Australia to cash in on his name. The tattooed Aussie and thousands of other international athletes at American colleges have been told they can’t profit from their name, image and likeness on U.S. soil — though interpretations vary about what constitutes work — so some are trekking home to do it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO