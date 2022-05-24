ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sprawling 22-acre Paso Robles industrial complex created with winemakers in mind

By Sara Kassabian
 5 days ago

A Paso Robles business park is now home to a 22-acre complex that aims to attract wine industry leaders.

Located at Golden Hills Business Park, Paso Commons features a sprawling 420,000-square-foot campus that developers said is the first master-planned industrial complex in decades.

It’s the latest project from Santa Monica-based real estate firm PRG Investment and Management.

Golden Hills Business Park, located at Wisteria Lane in Paso Robles, is considered a “hub for the wine industry and leading industrial companies,” according to a news release.

The business park is home to production facilities for Justin Winery’s production campus and San Antonio Winery, the release said.

The North American headquarters for global software company IQMS are also located at Golden Hills Business Park, as are the headquarters for utility infrastructure contractor MGE Underground, Inc.

The developers behind Paso Commons aim to attract tenants with connections to wine and industrial services, said Britten Shuford, co-founder and managing partner of PRG Investment & Management.

Two prospective tenants are interested in leasing at Paso Commons, Shuford said. The identities of new tenants will be announced about 45 to 60 days once the leases are signed.

Paso Commons can accommodate seven buildings that range in size from roughly 21,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet each, the release said.

The developers to build the facilities to suit the particular needs of each prospective tenant’s business, Shuford said.

“It has been a real challenge for companies to find warehouse space on the Central Coast,” Lee & Associates broker Marty Indvik, whose company is handling industrial leasing for the project, in a news release. “The void of new functional industrial buildings has limited growth for companies that already have a presence on the Central Coast and those that would like to open new operations in County.”

The buildings come with concrete tilt-up, pre-engineered metal construction, tall warehouse clearance, dock-high and ground-level loading, heavy power and efficiency upgrades, the release said.

Shuford said the project could attract winemakers based in larger and more expensive parts of California, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, who may consider moving to the Central Coast rather than relocating out of the state.

“Paso Commons represents a compelling value proposition for these companies right in the heart of the Central Coast region of California,” Shuford said in the release. “We hope to attract companies seeking a prestigious business park environment, a state-of-the-art building (and) lower costs of doing business as well as a substantially enhanced quality of life.”

IN THIS ARTICLE

