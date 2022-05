Grizzly bears Treena, and sisters Amber and Luna have just been moved from the Bronx Zoo to the Central Park Zoo to the delight of all Manhattanites. The three animals were all orphaned in Montana until wildlife officials rescued them and brought them to the Bronx Zoo back in 2013. Amber and Luna's mother was illegally shot while Treena's was euthanized by officials after repeatedly entering residential areas looking for food. As the cubs were too young to survive on their own, they could not be released and were instead taken to New York.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO