If you’re tired of sitting in traffic on the way to or from work, leave that all behind when you opt instead for an electric scooter. Hover-1’s Alpha model can travel up to 18 MPH and can even climb hills up to 15-degrees too. Plus, it’s on sale for just $200 refurbished, which is at least $160 below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO