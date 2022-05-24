ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police in pursuit of Newberry stabbing suspect

Independent Florida Alligator
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for a Newberry man who stabbed a woman Monday morning. Craig Lee, 61, stabbed a woman at her home on NW 3rd Place in Newberry at 9 a.m. Monday, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaley Behl said. Behl said Lee escaped before law enforcement arrived at the crime...

