Police in pursuit of Newberry stabbing suspect

Alan Bruce Manning, 27, has a new charge of arson on top of the 36 felony charges he was already facing. As part of a multi-county crime spree in November 2021, Manning and his two co-defendants, Wesley Addison and Alexandria Mihelic, allegedly burglarized Certified Hydraulics in Branford (Suwannee County) on November 26, and a work truck and tools were stolen. That vehicle was equipped with a GPS transponder, and the transponder recorded everywhere the truck went after it was stolen. The stolen truck was driven to the VyStar Credit Union in Lake Butler (Union County), where video showed two male subjects attempting to rob the ATM by first using pry bars and then attempting to break the machine open with a tow rope attached to the truck.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO