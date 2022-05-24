ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Booking Log - May 23, 2022

By Download PDF
lafourchegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following suspects were arrested in...

www.lafourchegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of May 19-26

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of May 19-26: Humberto Ramirez, Jr., 28, Brownsville TX was charged w/ (3 counts) Vehicular Negligent Injuring, and DWI-2nd Offense;. Angelique Blood, 40, Deridder was charged w/ Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business;. Joshua Jones, 34, Donaldsonville was charged...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Napoleonville man wanted by BRPD on burglary charges arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on burglary charges was arrested Thursday. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jacob Samuel Daigle was arrested on charges of two counts of simple burglary. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
MAURICE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafourche Booking Log
L'Observateur

Covington Woman Sentenced for Theft of Social Security Funds

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that HAYDEE ARMAS SANTANA (“SANTANA”), age 58, of Covington, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to documents filed in federal court, beginning in...
COVINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police searching for woman last seen Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-TV

NOPD: Two injured in separate shootings on Elysian Fields Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the second shooting of the day on Elysian Fields Avenue. Police say this one happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue near Treasure Street. One man was shot and he arrived at the hospital via private conveyance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of burglarizing vehicles in Livingston Parish subdivision arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest related to vehicle burglaries in South Haven Subdivision. Authorities said the subdivision was targeted earlier in May. The sheriff’s office said the investigation led detectives to Lemonwood Drive in Baton Rouge where the suspect, Trayvon Maloid, 23, was found.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man sought in shooting at Coquille Sports Complex

COVINGTON, La. — Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a Tangipahoa Parish man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday evening at the Coquille Sports Complex near Covington. Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

20-year-old charged with cruelty after allegedly shaking toddler

A Mandeville man was arrested this week after it was found he physically abused a toddler who was in his care earlier this month. On May 05, deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on an unresponsive one-year-old at a residence on Independence Drive near Mandeville.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on LA Hwy 1 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 27, 2022, that on May 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1, about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235. Ace Billiot, 42, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy