Lafourche Booking Log - May 23, 2022

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of May 19-26: Humberto Ramirez, Jr., 28, Brownsville TX was charged w/ (3 counts) Vehicular Negligent Injuring, and DWI-2nd Offense;. Angelique Blood, 40, Deridder was charged w/ Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business;. Joshua Jones, 34, Donaldsonville was charged...
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on burglary charges was arrested Thursday. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jacob Samuel Daigle was arrested on charges of two counts of simple burglary. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says the investigation into Tiki Tubing co-owner Patricia Fore is now complete. Ard said the case will be submitted to the district attorney for review and prosecution. “I work every day to ensure we are doing the job the...
4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
According to LSP, around 5 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235.
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that HAYDEE ARMAS SANTANA (“SANTANA”), age 58, of Covington, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641. According to documents filed in federal court, beginning in...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, […]
Emily Ledet's family said they have not yet received any reports or information from the Louisiana State Police or the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office in the past 27 days
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the second shooting of the day on Elysian Fields Avenue. Police say this one happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue near Treasure Street. One man was shot and he arrived at the hospital via private conveyance.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest related to vehicle burglaries in South Haven Subdivision. Authorities said the subdivision was targeted earlier in May. The sheriff’s office said the investigation led detectives to Lemonwood Drive in Baton Rouge where the suspect, Trayvon Maloid, 23, was found.
COVINGTON, La. — Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a Tangipahoa Parish man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday evening at the Coquille Sports Complex near Covington. Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies...
A Mandeville man was arrested this week after it was found he physically abused a toddler who was in his care earlier this month. On May 05, deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on an unresponsive one-year-old at a residence on Independence Drive near Mandeville.
Three men charged in a trio of murders in Algiers have been convicted of a slew of offenses related to the shooting deaths, but only one was found guilty of pulling the trigger. A jury on Friday night convicted Michael Robinson, 38, of three counts of second-degree murder for killing...
Speed a Suspected Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 27, 2022, that on May 26, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1, about 5 miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235. Ace Billiot, 42, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
As we head out to have fun this Memorial Day weekend, keep in mind to be careful around and in the water. Drowning deaths are on the rise in Louisiana since 2020. Small children should especially be closely supervised, whether its at the beach, the lake, or at the swimming pool.
