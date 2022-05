After more than three decades of serving Big Macs in Russia, McDonald's is permanently leaving the country following its invasion of Ukraine. In an official statement to the press, the company said their decision to exit Russia was "extremely difficult," however, due to the environmental instability of Russia amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values."

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO