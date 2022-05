SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Korbyn Dickerson is making the most of his senior season at Trinity. "I'm not a big vocal guy, I lead by example a lot," Dickerson said. "When I step on the field, I feel like the way I produce and the way I play the game, lets the younger guys know that if I can do it, they can do it too."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO