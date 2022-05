Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have announced their collaborative album as Mt. Westmore is set to be released on June 7. The news was announced via Snoop’s Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning (May 30) with a trailer featuring footage of their show at the Oakland Arena that took place on Friday (May 27). A new song sampling Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson’s “Angel Dust” is also played in the clip, which has famously been used by The Game and Nas.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO