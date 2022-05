Running just seems to come easy to Cory Welch. No matter the race or conditions, Welch has dominated local fun runs and charity races posting astonishing times and almost always placing first. Welch was the first to cross the line at the 2021 annual Turkey Trot 5k where he finished in a blazing 16 minutes and 40 seconds, the equivalent of running a 5:22 mile three times in a row as well as running an astounding 33 minute 10k during the annual Run the Greenway race in Dulles.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO