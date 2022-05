ALTON - Maeva's Coffee is expanding and will have a grand opening of its new outdoor deck from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. "The new summer drink specials will be rolling out, and we will have the warehouse open for people to walk through and make offers on all the pieces of glass from the old glass factory and antiques," said the Milton Schoolhouse's Kylie Gregory, property manager. Big Boy's Q Southern Soul Food & BBQ with original recipe barbecue will be on deck all day selling its signature cuisine.

ALTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO