Sedona, AZ

"Fool Me Twice!" at the Museum with Michael Peach

By Sedona.biz Staff
 5 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a performance of his original show “Fool Me Twice!” on Saturday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Poet and historical researcher, Peach’s program is inspired by his investigations into Sedona and Arizona history. Sedona audiences have grown to love his style of blending original ‘cowboy’ poetry, tall tales, and historical humor as he exposes local mythology and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at quirky incidents from the past using jokes, storytelling, and first person narrative. As is customary with Mike’s shows, this one incorporates the spirit of the Old West with selections like this:

“When dudes come out west, the thing they like best is playing cowboy for their own entertainment. But the hard-working hands can lay their own plans to reciprocate on that arrangement. For one of the joys of some real cowboys is putting one over on dudes. Spinning tall tales, blowing wind in their sails, and adopting profane attitudes.”

You’ll laugh at outrageous vintage press releases, proselytizing train robbers, fraudulent miners,
local pranksters, and a publicity-hungry huckster. You’ll also hear about Sedona’s historical and contemporary connections to the world of Walt Disney.
Peach is an award-winning actor and playwright and his shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national parks, and historically-oriented audiences.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free.  Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd in Jordan Park in Uptown.  It is open daily from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Museum’s exhibits include stories of area pioneers, movies made in Sedona, cowboy life, vintage vehicles and antique orchard and fruit processing equipment demonstrations. The red rock home and fruit packing shed along with the tractor shed are listed on the National Historic Register. For more information about this show or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.

Sedona.Biz

Red Rose Art Show At Stagecoach Country Roadhouse

Sedona News – Enjoy great shopping and dining at the Red Rose Art Show and Stagecoach Country Roadhouse. This event is sponsored by the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, the newest restaurant to West Sedona known as the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse located at 1405 West Highway 89A.   Beautiful patio dining on the lower and upper-level patios [...] The post Red Rose Art Show At Stagecoach Country Roadhouse appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Mayor Sandy Moriarty Talks to Sedona Residents about Vacation Rentals – Their History and Current Status

By Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty Sedona News: Let’s talk about a hot topic in Sedona, vacation rentals, also known as short-term rentals, and what is usually referred to as Air B&B’s. What are they, exactly, and are they good or bad for Sedona? By definition, they are rentals of less than 30 days, and they [...] The post Mayor Sandy Moriarty Talks to Sedona Residents about Vacation Rentals – Their History and Current Status appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Letter to the Editor: Short Term Rentals — Some Thoughts to Consider

      There is no question that Short Term Rentals (STR) have changed the character of housing in Sedona. In past years, Sedona homes owned by out-of-towners were rented to locals at fair or below-market prices, and this market subsidy was advantageous for both renter and owner. The renter could rent a lovely home [...] The post Letter to the Editor: Short Term Rentals — Some Thoughts to Consider appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

V-Bar-V Heritage Site reopens following construction

Sedona News – The V-Bar-V Heritage Site, located on the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District, has re-opened following several months of construction work and site improvements. The heritage site now includes an American Disabilities Act-accessible viewing platform, a new security fence and a seating area. “We are excited to improve the accessibility and security [...] The post V-Bar-V Heritage Site reopens following construction appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Volunteer At the Red Rock Ranger Station Visitor Center

Sedona News – You can have a direct impact on how visitors treat the land. Visitors to Sedona often need help on how to best enjoy their stay while also preserving the beauty and tranquility of Red Rock Country. One of their most valuable resources is the Red Rock District Visitor Center (VC), located on [...] The post Volunteer At the Red Rock Ranger Station Visitor Center appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Community Library Announces New Volunteer Program: Adopt-a-Plot

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library invites organizations, clubs, businesses, families, individuals, etc. looking for a community service project to participate in a new volunteer program at the library.   Join volunteers from the library and volunteers from the University of AZ Yavapai County Extension Master Gardeners on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00a [...] The post Camp Verde Community Library Announces New Volunteer Program: Adopt-a-Plot appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘42nd Street’ the musical encore May 27

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the lavish musical “42nd Street” from London’s West End for one day only on Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. This encore performance marks the 10-year anniversary celebration of the Mary D. [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘42nd Street’ the musical encore May 27 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for in-person services [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
